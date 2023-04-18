DEVIN TOWNSEND - Ziltoid The Omniscient Limited First Print Edition Comic Book Now Available; Two Variant Covers Revealed

Devin Townsend has teamed up with Incendium to bring the fans the Limited First Print Edition of the official Ziltoid The Omniscient comic book. It is now available in comic stores everywhere with two variant covers, which can be viewed below.

Incendium: "From the mind of Devin Townsend, one of the most colorful and prolific musicians in heavy metal, comes the bizarre and whimsical Ziltoid The Omniscient! Witness the rise of the Ziltoidian tasked with keeping the coffee flowing—or else! Or else what?! Or else space-time collapses! And coffee can be found in only one place in the universe–Earth, of course! 30 pages of the strangest stories!"

First Print Edition Features:

- Limited to 2217 copies

- Individually numbered

- Specialty foil treatment

- Cardstock cover

- Glossy pages