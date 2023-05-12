DEZ FAFARA - "My Story As A Metal Frontman"; Video

Finland's Chaoszine interviewed Coal Chamber / DevilDriver frontman Dez Fafara about his journey as a metal vocalist. Watch the video below:



Rare Bird Books has set September 15 as the release date for DevilDriver/Coal Chamber frontman Des Farara's autobiography, Loco: Chaos, Calamity, And Coal Chamber.

Description: Loco is the first volume of autobiography from Dez Fafara. The California-born and raised everyman is now the singer and leader of the band DevilDriver, artist manager, multiple brand owner, and motivational guru. In the period of time covered in Loco, though, Dez was just Bradley Fafara, a Hollywood club kid who escaped a lifetime wasted (in both senses) on the beach to become one of the 1990's most vivid rock stars.

With his band Coal Chamber, Dez pioneered a whole new sound and visual, touring the world, battling innumerable obstacles and ultimately breaking free to go solo with DevilDriver, the focus of Volume Two of Fafara's two-book autobiography plan.

Titled after Coal Chamber’s 1997 hit, Loco describes the arc of a man who was ripped off, let down, and beaten up, but who never quit—and who ultimately achieved his own form of redemption. Includes 50+ black-and-white and full-color images.

Further details to follow.

DevilDriver's 10th full-length, Dealing With Demons Vol. II, is out now via Napalm Records. Once again produced and engineered by Steve Evetts with additional engineering from guitarist Mike Spreitzer, Dealing With Demons Vol. II is inarguably heavier and relentlessly harsher than its predecessor.

Order here.

Dealing With Demons Vol. II tracklisting:

"I Have No Pity"

"Mantra"

"Nothing Lasts Forever"

"Summoning"

"Through The Depths"

"Bloodbath"

"It's A Hard Truth"

"If Blood Is Life"

"This Relationship, Broken"

"If Blood Is Life" video:

"Through The Depths" video:

DevilDriver is:

Dez Fafara - Vocals

Mike Spreitzer - Guitar

Jon Miller - Bass

Alex Lee - Guitar

Davier Pérez - Drums