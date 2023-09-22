DGM Announce Life Album; “Unravel The Sorrow” Music Video Streaming

Italian progressive metal masters DGM will release their new album, Life on November 17 via Frontiers Music Srl. The first single from the album, “Unravel The Sorrow,” is out today accompanied by a new music video.

Life comes as the culmination of 2 years work in which the band’s mainman Simone Mularoni, wrote a wealth of musical material with Life being the first view into this period of creativity. The songs show clearly the desire to push the band beyond any previous boundaries and to build more of their own personal identity and approach. Truly, no small feat given the band’s catalog.

DGM comment, “Life is exactly the sum of all the elements that build the DGM’s sound so far. Over the years we’re focusing more and more on the quality of the songs rather than the usual prog-metal technical aspects, putting all our efforts in the arrangements and caring every little detail of each song. We strongly believe that this album is the peak of our songwriting!”

All the trademark elements of DGM’s sound can be found in this new album: sweeping choruses, technical passages, lightning fast fretwork, big vocals and bombastic transitions. The care and dedication to the songwriting process emerges in phenomenal songs which wholly encompass everything from the heaviest progressive metal to a classic, hard rock sound. As usual, the playing is faultless and the melodies are perfectly woven into the killer guitars, epic keyboards, and pounding drums.

Additionally, DGM's line-up is more cohesively gelled than ever but, beyond Mularoni's spectacular guitar playing, a special mention goes to singer Mark Basile who truly dominates the new material like a helmsman on a stormy night.

DGM are planning a European tour in support of the album’s release. Dates will be announced soon.

Preorder Life here.

Tracklisting:

“Unravel The Sorrow”

“To The Core”

“The Calling”

“Second Chance”

“Find Your Way”

“Dominate”

“Eve”

“Journey To Nowhere”

“Leave All Behind”

“Neuromancer”

“Unravel The Sorrow” video:

DGM are:

Marco Basile - Vocals

Simone Mularoni - Guitars

Andrea Arcangeli - Bass

Fabio Costantino - Drums

Emanuele Casali – Keyboards