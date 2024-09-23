DGM Release "Final Call" Single And Music Video

Italian progressive metal masters, DGM, share the new single and official video, “Final Call”, taken from their new studio album, Endless, out on October 18 via Frontiers Music Srl. Pre-order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Guitarist Simone Mularoni had to say the following about “Final Call”: “It's very difficult to extract one or two singles from a concept album, because you're always afraid that it doesn't fully represent the overall vision of the album. Final Call is a fast, hard rock song with the typical melodic sounds of DGM but with a more experimental/psychedelic interlude in a Porcupine Tree style, that acts as a link to the more acoustic and reflective parts of the rest of the concept. As always, we hope that the chorus will be sung by everyone at the live shows!”

With Endless, DGM reach the 12th Album milestone: not often bands can evolve and present two stunning albums in a relatively short time frame, but this is exactly what DGM have done, offering a new album which is a substantial departure compared to the acclaimed “Life” which was released in late 2023.

Endless is a concept album that chronicles one man's imaginative journey to understand the choices that shaped his life. Through vivid storytelling, the album explores the eternal question - how might life be different if I had taken another path?

The first part of the album represents the protagonist's self-reflection on his current circumstances. He grapples with uncertainty over the decisions that led him to where he is and wonders about the phantom lives he has not lived. The middle section looks back on some pivotal moments. With the clarity of hindsight, the character imagines alternative timelines springing from hypothetical choices.

The listener feels the anguish and regret over missed opportunities. In the final act, our hero reaches the end of his vision quest. Though older and wiser, he remains plagued by the inexplicable 'why' behind life's meandering road. Themes of fate and free will collide in the album's lingering last notes.

Ultimately, Endless transcends one man's story through the universality of its concept. We all have moments where we wonder about the paths not travelled. By exploring the plurality of possibilities, this album encourages self-forgiveness and living fully in the journey ahead.

Musically, Endless offers a different side from the band which exposes a lot of different influences ranging from ‘70s progressive rock (from Kansas, to Yes and Jethro Tull) even with a dash of Italian progressive rock (think Banco or PFM).

Different instruments such as violins, flutes and sax, peep out in the songs but still the band does not lose their contemporary metal trademark and offers their most mature, relevant and absolutely stunning album ever.

Tracklisting:

“Promises”

“The Great Unknown”

“The Wake”

“Solitude”

“From Ashes”

“Final Call”

“Blank Pages”

“…Of Endless Echoes”

“The Great Unknown” video:

Lineup:

Simone Mularoni – Guitars, keyboards

Marco Basile – Vocals

Emanuele Casali – Keyboards, flute

Fabio Costantino – Drums

Andrea Arcangeli – Bass

(Photo: Matteo Ermeti)