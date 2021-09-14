DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA Announce January 2022 Live Dates For Finland, Denmark And Sweden

Swedish avant-garde metallers Diablo Swing Orchestra have announced four shows for January 2022, taking place in Finland, Denmark and Sweden respectively. Details below.

D:S:O recently released the first single from their forthcoming album, Swagger & Stroll Down The Rabbit Hole. Check out the official video for "War Painted Valentine", which they call "a song very well suited for festivals", below. It was created by Etienne Visora.

Swagger & Stroll Down The Rabbit Hole is due to be released in November. Stay tuned for details.

Dedicated metalheads that we are here at BraveWords, we have gone to the painstaking trouble of puzzling out the tracklist as posted by the band, found below. You're welcome.

"Sightseeing In The Apocalypse"

"War Painted Valentine"

"Celebremos Lo Inevitable"

"Speed Dating An Arsonist"

"Jig Of The Century"

"The Sound Of An Unconditional Surrender"

"Malign Monologues"

"Out Came The Hummingbirds"

"Snake Oil Baptism"

"Les Invulnéables"

"Saluting The Reckoning"

"The Prima Donna Gauntlet"

"Overture To A Ceasefire"