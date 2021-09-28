DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA Release New Single / Lyric Video "Celebremos Lo Inevitable"

Swedish avant-garde metallers Diablo Swing Orchestra will release their fifth album, Swagger & Stroll Down the Rabbit Hole, on November 2 via Candlelight / Spinefarm. They have released a new single, "Celebremos Lo Inevitable", and the official lyric video can be viewed below.

Guitarist / vocalist Daniel Håkansson: "The song draws inspiration from the Mexican holiday Día de Muertos and its celebration of friends and family members who have passed on but still live in our hearts and through our memories of them. It's our first song in Spanish and since we wanted it sound authentic, we had a Mexican vocal coach in the studio just to get the pronunciation correct."

The spirited, progressive eight-piece Swedish ensemble are known for pairing elements of jazz, swing, classical, and progressive rock with just about everything in between. Since their foundation in 2003 the band have released four studio albums which push musical boundaries to the extreme with humour, creativity, and a healthy dose of positive aggression. Their debut, The Butcher's Ballroom, was a breath of fresh air when it came out in 2006 to worldwide critical acclaim. Swagger & Stroll Down the Rabbit Hole is the band's fifth effort and is by far their most ambitious undertaking, which pays tribute to all four previous releases and adds some new colors to their already broad pallet of sounds.

DSO have once again teamed up with producer Roberto Laghi (In Flames, Hardcore Superstars), who has become almost the ninth member of the orchestra. Together, they've dug deeply into each of the genres explored in the 13 album tracks and worked hard to find the appealing genre characteristics to forge their own sound. This approach has resulted in an impressive list of guest musicians and some very interesting clashes between sounds which, at least on paper, shouldn't work. Listeners with an open mind will be rewarded by numerous goodies littered throughout the album, ranging from the tribal assault that is "War Painted Valentine" to the Zeppelin-gospel-infused "Snake Oil Baptism."

Tracklist:

"Sightseeing In The Apocalypse"

"War Painted Valentine"

"Celebremos Lo Inevitable"

"Speed Dating An Arsonist"

"Jig Of The Century"

"The Sound Of An Unconditional Surrender"

"Malign Monologues"

"Out Came The Hummingbirds"

"Snake Oil Baptism"

"Les Invulnéables"

"Saluting The Reckoning"

"The Prima Donna Gauntlet"

"Overture To A Ceasefire"

"War Painted Valentine"