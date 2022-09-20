DIAMOND HEAD Debut Music Video For "Sweet And Innocent" (Lost Original Mix)

British heavy metal icons, Diamond Head, have unveiled a video for the single, "Sweet And Innocent" (Lost Original Mix), taken from the upcoming release, Lightning To The Nations (The White Album) [Remastered 2021], set for release via Silver Lining Music on September 30.

The video is a historical and fascinating watch, incorporating photos, videos, and magnificent material-gems from the vaults of co-founding member Brian Tatler himself. “I think it’s great for the fans to see the old photos and videos from the early Eighties.” comments Tatler. “According to my notes, Sweet and Innocent was written on the 18th of June 1978 and was first released on the Lightning To The Nations album in June 1980. It never had a video back in the day, so it’s great to have this now.”

Few could have predicted the importance that Diamond Head’s debut album, Lightning To The Nations would have on the heavy metal genre. “We had an undeniably unique sound,” reflects Tatler “four young lads each with an element that, when combined, produced an alloy that was our own heavy metal sound.”

"Sweet and Innocent" (Lost Original Mix) is the second single taken from Lightning To The Nations (The White Album) [Remastered 2021], the ultimate version of this ultimate album. The release features not only the original album from ¼ inch master tapes which Lars Ulrich helped Brian Tatler retrieve back in 1990, but also alternative mixes of classic cuts “Lightning To The Nations”, “The Prince”, “Sucking My Love”, “Am I Evil?” and “Sweet And Innocent” never publicly released (or heard) before. There is also brand-new cover artwork based on an idea Brian Tatler had, to show a character referred to as ‘The Lightning God’.

The original tapes were first quite literally baked (a process which allows degraded tape to be returned to playable quality), then restored and digitized before Diamond Head frontman Rasmus ‘Ras’ Bom Andersen remastered the tracks, ending up with a pristine edition of the original recordings and the recently discovered alternative mixes. Pure treasure for all fans of both Diamond Head and the New Wave of British Heavy Metal, the restored masters are supplemented by a set of bonus tracks originally recorded in 1980s. Rounding-out this ultimate edition are a set of deep and detailed notes on both the era and each song by Brian Tatler.

“‘Sweet And Innocent’ has a shuffle groove and was our attempt at a hit single.”’ says Tatler in his notes. “It was under four-minutes long and had a big chorus. We re-recorded it about six-months later for a 7” single for Pete Winkelman’s newly formed label Media Records but it was nothing like a hit!”

Lightning To The Nations (The White Album) [Remastered 2021], will be released as a double CD, a deluxe 180 gms gatefold triple-vinyl edition containing the original album remastered, the lost mixes and the bonus tracks.

There will also be a single vinyl edition of just the remastered album, also on 180 gms. The complete recordings will also be available to stream and download. Pre-order here.

Lightning To The Nations (The White Album) [Remastered 2021] tracklisting:

"Lightning To The Nations"

"The Prince"

"Sucking My Love"

"Am I Evil?"

"Sweet And Innocent"

"It’s Electric"

"Helpless"

"Lightning To The Nations" (Lost Original Mix)

"The Prince" (Lost Original Mix)

"Sucking My Love" (Lost Original Mix)

"Am I Evil?" (Lost Original Mix)

"Sweet And Innocent" (Lost Original Mix)

Bonus tracks:

"Shoot Out The Lights"

"Streets Of Gold"

"Play It Loud"

"Waited Too long"

"Diamond Lights"

"We Won’t Be Back"

"I Don’t Got"

"Lightning To The Nations" (Lost Original Mix) video:

Beginning in October, Diamond Head will embark on a string of shows when they will be joining Saxon as special guests for the European and UK dates on their Seize The Day world tour.

Dates:

October

2 - Paris, France - Trianon

3 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

4 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

6 - Berlin, Germany - Admiralspalast

7 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle

8 - Offenbach, Germany - Capitol

10 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

11 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

12 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

13 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

15 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

17 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

18 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

21 - Zwolle, Netherlands - Hedon

22 - France - La Bam

23 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

November

11 - Ipswich, UK - Regent Theatre

12 - Southampton, UK - O2 Guildhall

13 - Bexhill, UK - De La Warr Pavilion

14 - Cardiff, UK - St. David’s Hall

15 - Bath, UK - Forum

16 - Cambridge, UK - Corn Exchange

18 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

19 - Blackburn, UK - King George's Hall

20 - Aberdeen, UK - Music Hall

21 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland

22 - Hull, UK - City Hall

23 - York, UK - Barbican

25 - Leicester, UK - De Montfort Hall

26 - London, UK - Roundhouse

Diamond Head are:

Rasmus Bom Andersen: Vocals

Brian Tatler: Lead, Rhythm Guitars

Karl Wilcox: Drums

Andrew “Abbz” Abberley: Rhythm, Lead Guitars

Diamond Head 1980 Lineup:

Sean Harris: Vocals

Brian Tatler: Guitar

Duncan Scott: Drums

Colin Kimberley: Bass