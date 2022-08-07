Did AEROSMITH Write The Same Hit Song Three Times On Get A Grip? PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Had it not been for a prolonged case of writer’s block, Aerosmith may have never reached #1 with the album, Get A Grip. Boasting six top 10 mainstream rock singles, these Boston bad boys not only owned the radio dial, but ruled MTV with three of their Big Ones. 'Amazing', 'Crazy', and 'Crying', and they might even be the exact same song with some variation. If you take a close look at the liner notes, you may do a double take and ask: Who gets the credit for this album’s success? Is it Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, with the help of Alicia Silverstone and other writers? Join us as we launch a behind the scenes investigation into doctored singles and music video muses to figure out what really put this record over the top in the middle of grunge in the '90s for these guys that reddened radio in the '70s and made a huge comeback in the '80s..."