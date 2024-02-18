Did BLAZE BAYLEY Ever Think He’d Be Singing For IRON MAIDEN? “No, No I Felt Like My Voice Was So Different To BRUCE”

Canada's The Metal Voice recently interviewed former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley about his new studio, Circle Of Stone, that will be released on February 23rd. Blaze also talks about Wolfsbane opening for Iron Maiden on the No Prayer For The Dying Tour.





The ‘Circle Of Stone’ album is a work of two halves…

“Side one comprises six unconnected songs that describe human frailty, resilience, courage, and gratitude. Can you look to yourself for answers? Can you fight against all the odds to take your future in your own hand, or do you accept the fate that other people tell you is what you deserve? Believe in yourself. You can survive the knocks, defeats and disappointments of your life and come back stronger. That is the hope we hold in our first six songs.”

Blaze continues… “Side two contains six connected songs that tell the story of our forgotten tribe; a search for the truth in the heart of the circle of tall stones. Seeking the mystical portal, whilst the ancestors call to you in dreams, you have denied them. They demand vengeance and reckoning but you are a selfish, materialistic coward, and you have avoided the true path of your future. You must find a way to become selfless and courageous to lead our tribe back to the homeland of our ancestors. This is the journey described by the six songs of side two."

When Wolfsbane opened up for Iron Maiden On the No Prayer For The Dying Tour:

"That was just the best thing I ever did. It was incredible. My dreams were coming true and I was asked to be part of the Iron Maiden football team. So I actually played for the Maiden football team. So it was fantastic man. You're playing football on the days off, oh it's just it was incredible. I think it was 33 sold out UK shows, it was the last time they ever played theaters in the UK. It was a fantastic."

Did it ever cross your mind that one day he would be fronting Iron Maiden?

"No, no I I felt like my voice was so different to Bruce (Dickinson). But you know what the confidence of those guys. I would push it a little bit more every night. We'd always be on time very respectful of the time and said this is the time on, that's a time off, that's it. We always made sure that we were good for the time. But I'd see the big side fills the frames with the speakers in and you know I know Bruce climbed up, so I'd have a climb. And I'll climb up and you know the lads would egg me on, go on have a go. And I was thinking afterwards I thought I'm going to get right trouble for this? No never said anything. I kept doing it every night and eventually I was standing on top of the things Bruce use to stand on. And Steve Harris come over there one night I thought oh here we go. And he goes I've seen you climbing up there and he goes it's nice to have a band that pushes us. Incredible isn't it? No ego at all. And that's why they're at the top and they deserve to stay at the top because that's the attitude. It's like not that they're saying oh no, someone will blow us away they're going oh we better really get to work because someone is trying to blow us away."





