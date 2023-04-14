Did BOB SEGER Really Write The Lyrics For This 70s Classic On His A&W Drive-Thru Receipt?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Bob Seger had been a regional sensation for over a decade, but when it was all said and done he had only one hit in 15 years and by 1976 it had been 8 years since that hit. He couldn’t seem to break through. Well, one night after seeing a popular film of the time he started to have a vision for a song. The 70s rock classic, 'Night Moves' was a very emotional and private experience from his adolescence and sometime later he wrote it at an A&W Drive-in after ordering a burger... rumour is he wrote it on his tab. He wrote it about a teenage tryst. She ended up marrying somebody else and broke his heart but he turned it into a breakthrough smash single, transforming him into one of American rock’s greatest rock storytellers. And to think, due to a mix-up at his label it almost ended up being a b-side. The story is next on Professor Of Rock."