Did EDDIE VAN HALEN Really Interrupt SAMMY HAGAR And His Wife During Sex To Write This VAN HALEN Hit?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

"Coming up, we’re giving you a rare inside look at one of the most power-packed partnerships of the rock era. Two mighty musicians at the top of their game went on a massive decade-long run... Eddie Van Halen and Sammy Hagar. Van Halen kicked out four straight chart-topping records and 17 Top 10 rock singles in just 9 years. For this episode we’re zeroing in on one of those tracks: the 1988 classic hit 'Finish What Ya Started'. We’re telling the hilarious story behind its after-hours writing session. I actually got this one straight from this band’s legendary frontman the Red Rocker himself, Sammy Hagar. And it’s really one of the funniest songwriting stories you’re ever going to hear. This famous guitarist interrupted his singer in the middle of an intimate night with his wife to write this song… and that’s what he wrote the song about. The story is next on the Professor Of Rock."