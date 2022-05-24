Did JEFFERSON STARSHIP Get Inspiration From TOTO Classic "Hold The Line"?; Professor Of Rock Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Up next, Jefferson Airplane revolutionized 60s rock with a rebellious psychedelic spirit, but after a split they changed when the decade ended. Transforming into a classic rock 70s outfit (Jefferson Starship) with a more accessible sound starting with the hit song, 'Jane', sung by newcomer Mickey Thomas, who share this insight along with band member David Frieberg, who co-wrote the classic, turning classic rock radio upside down... but didn’t they get some inspiration from 'Hold The Line' by Toto. Find out next."



