Did JIMMY PAGE Suggest That PAUL RODGERS Perform The Guitar Solo On THE FIRM's "Radioactive"?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

"Coming up, an interview with one of the greatest rock singers in the history of our planet… Paul Rodgers - who fronted Free, Bad Company, and Queen at different times - tells a story that will leave you dumbfounded. He once formed a supergroup called The Firm with arguably the greatest guitarist of all time in Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page, and they were working on their first single, 'Radioactive', and this guitarist told the singer he should play the guitar solo? Or was it the other way around? Find out in our exclusive interview. Also, we have another special guest on today’s episode. Bob Rock, a legendary rock producer who did some of the biggest records ever including Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, and Metallica. Find out why he did this legendary singer’s album for free! Next on Professor Of Rock."