Did KEVIN CRONIN Rip Off STEPHEN STILLS For This REO SPEEDWAGON Classic? - "I Didn't Mean To Do It, But It Kind Of Happened That Way"; Video
May 14, 2024, 8 minutes ago
Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, featuring an interview with REO Speedwagon frontman, Kevin Cronin.
Talking about the REO Speedwagon song, "Roll With The Changes", Cronin reveals: "Years later, when I became friendly with Stephen Stills, he deep down believes that I copped that from 'Love The One You're With'. I didn't do it conciously, 'Love The One You're With' is one of my favourite songs ever, and if I'm honest, that organ riff at the beginning in the solo, sounds a little like 'Love The One You're With', so you know, I didn't mean to do it, but it kind of happened that way."