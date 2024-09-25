Did One Of STEVE MILLER's Biggest Hits Temporarily Kill His Career? - PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates; Video

Professor Of Rock is back with a new video, featuring a story on legendary rock icon, Steve Miller. Watch below.

Says Professor Of Rock: "Coming up, the story of a Hall Of Fame rocker Steve Miller of the Steve Miller Band, who found inspiration for the lyrics of his last BIG hit 'Abracadabra' when he saw another superstar, Diana Ross, take a mad tumble on the ski slopes in Idaho. At first, he was solely concerned about whether the diva was OK from the fall, but, later, the incident triggered the words for a song that he had shelved for years! It’s a song that brought us pop-rock sorcery with a hook that’s impossible to shake, with one of the longest words in a chorus of the time, that most would find difficult to rhyme to, but it caught fire around the world, even thought the record label offered no support and had given up on him since they thought he was turning into a dinosaur. But in a strange turn of events, the #1 hit didn’t really move the needle and he left music for six long years. Find out what happened next, on Professor Of Rock."