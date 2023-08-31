Did PHIL COLLINS Go Too Far When He Obliterated His Cheating Wife All Across Radio With This Brutal 80s Hit?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following message:

"So as a musician, where do you draw the line between your art and someone else’s personal life? When is it okay to profit from somebody’s most intimate secrets? Well, back in the early 80s, today’s breakout artist Mr. Phil Collins went through a bitter divorce… giving him enough “hot take” material to fill the better part of two records - Face Value and Hello, I Must Be Going. Especially the songs 'In the Air Tonight', 'I Missed Again', 'Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now)' and 'I Don’t Care Anymore'. The whole experience was completely devastating for both parties. And though we’re not taking sides, we are giving you an in-depth look at this heart-wrenching musical journey, and highlighting an 80s hit that works as this songwriter’s final word on the “whole damn thing.” The top 40 hit, 'I Don’t Care Anymore'... Emotionally intense and strangely cathartic, I think most of us can relate to it. We’ve all been there. But what do you think? Did Phil Collins go too far? Or did he have the right to broadcast his divorce over the radio? The story’s coming up, next on the Professor Of Rock.