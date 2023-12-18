Did THE BEATLES Accidentally Invent Heavy Metal After PETE TOWNSHEND Told PAUL McCARTNEY That He'd Written "The Loudest Dirtiest Rockiest Song Ever?"; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

Two legends, Paul McCartney from the Beatles and Pete Townshend from The Who were talking shop back in the late 60s. Pete showed Paul his band’s new song I Can See For Miles and bragged that it was the loudest dirtiest rockiest song ever. Paul McCartney took his bragging as a challenge. He went back to the Beatles and challenged them to get loud and crazy and move the sound meter as far into the red as it would go. the Fab Four took the challenge so much so that the drummer Ringo Starr played as hard as he could for 8 hours straight and by the time he was done his fingers were bleeding mess. He had blisters all over them! The song was named after a kiddie ride… Helter Skelter and in the end, the Beatles may have accidentally invented heavy metal…It’s debatable. but in the end the song blew everyone away but then the kiddies ride song was stolen by a notorious killer… Charles Manson. The story or a scorcher next on Professor of Rock.