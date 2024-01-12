Did This QUEEN Classic Corrupt Minds With A Subliminal Message When Played Backwards?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"In 1980, the quiet, reserved, bassist for one of the most popular rock bands, created a track that lit up disco balls in the clubs and blasted over the airwaves around the world. John Deacon of Queen embraced disco with a funky bassline and the song that would become 'Another One Bites The Dust' was enhanced even more once his flamboyant singer Freddie Mercury got a hold of it and bludgeoned the disco semantics with a rock and roll swagger, and Brian May’s shredding guitar took it even higher. Queen turned 'Another Ones Bites The Dust' into the best song of disco. But there would be controversy when parents said that the song was evil. They claimed that if one played the song backward, a subliminal message would corrupt teenagers' minds. The story of a sports anthem inspired by the band Chic, and crusaded by the King of Pop - that was a huge departure for one of the world’s greatest rock bands, and became the quartet's biggest-selling single in America, next on Professor Of Rock."