Did TOMMY SHAW Bribe DJs With "Snow" To Get This STYX Classic On Radio?; DENNIS DeYOUNG Tells PROFESSOR OF ROCK The True Story Behind "Come Sail Away" (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, a wonderful conversation with one of the 70s and 80s great rock frontmen, Dennis DeYoung, formerly of Styx, about his old band’s signature song. Styx was always the bridesmaids opening for some of the biggest rock acts of the day including KISS, Aerosmith and Rush, but the 70s rock anthem 'Come Sail Away' made ‘em kings of the arena… and they sold out their share because of it. Dennis wrote 'Come Sail Away' for the underdog, but its tempo change confused listeners as it went from a deceptively slow ballad to an all out rocker! Is it about an alien abduction? Some say it is. Well this song may seem like a fantasy but it’s 100% true. Coming up next we find out what the band’s promo man and guitarist Tommy Shaw did to get radio to play for the song and how it’s haunted geeks across the world who tried to slow dance to this song only to find out it was a fast song."