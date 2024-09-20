Did TWISTED SISTER Really Rip Off The Most Famous Christmas Song Of All Time? - PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

"One of the so-called Filthy Fifteen, today’s rebellious rock anthem, 'We're Not Gonna Take It' by Twisted Sister, never got a fair shake... not from parents, not from the media, and not even from the Government. This classic rock anthem had a target on its back for years from the powers that be... Their gameplan? To censor so-called offensive music across the nation. But that was the whole reason the song was written in the first place… To defy authority. And lead singer Dee Snider actually took his fight against authority all the way to Washington DC and ripped the censors on live TV.

"Coming up next, the story of the 80s most rebellious anthem. It took Dee Snider 4 years to write it due to writer's block and his producer didn’t want them to put it on the album! He felt it sounded like a nursery rhyme... too sing-songy. And to his point, the band did push their hardcore lyrics against the melody of one of the most famous Christmas songs ever… It was unbelievably catchy… but the singer had to beg the label to get the song released. It became a smash but it would become their only hit. Get the story of this rebel anthem, Christmas song rip-off next on Professor Of Rock."