DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER Announce European Tour; New Music Video For "Der Eisenhans" Streaming
May 11, 2022, 40 minutes ago
Germany’s Die Apokalyptischen Reiter, whose name translates as “Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse”, brandish a unique style of melodic heaviness, accompanied by one-of-a-kind, intense lyrics. Recently, the band unleashed their new masterpiece Wilde Kinder (=“Wild Children”), which is the official successor to their album Der Rote Reiter (2017) and already stormed the German charts at #9.
Today, the band has announced their VOLLE.KRAFT.VORAUS. tour that will set stages on fire across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland in October of this year. Unbridled live power, pure excitement, and maximum energy - Die Apokalyptischen Reiter turn every show into a spectacle, ensuring their fans understand what the Reitermania is really about. For the first time, the band will embark on a club tour in celebration of their new top 10 album Wilde Kinder, from which they have today released yet another music video, for the song "Der Eisenhans" (=Iron John").
There’s no question about it - Die Apokalyptischen Reiter will make every single show unforgettable. There could not be a more fitting tour motto than VOLLE.KRAFT.VORAUS., as they set to take everyone along on a ride through 25 years of the band’s history, woven between new hymns, so that both old school and new school fans alike can enjoy an evening full of emotion. The band will be supported by German pagan metallers, Wolfchant.
Tour dates:
October
14 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn
15 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
20 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
21 - München, Germany - Backstage
22 - Wien, Austria - SimmCity
27 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
28 - Kaiserslautern, Germany - Kammgarn
29 - Erfurt, Germany - HSD
November
3 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
4 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
5 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof
10 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
11 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
12 - Köln, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria
Tour trailer: