DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER Announce European Tour; New Music Video For "Der Eisenhans" Streaming

Germany’s Die Apokalyptischen Reiter, whose name translates as “Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse”, brandish a unique style of melodic heaviness, accompanied by one-of-a-kind, intense lyrics. Recently, the band unleashed their new masterpiece Wilde Kinder (=“Wild Children”), which is the official successor to their album Der Rote Reiter (2017) and already stormed the German charts at #9.

Today, the band has announced their VOLLE.KRAFT.VORAUS. tour that will set stages on fire across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland in October of this year. Unbridled live power, pure excitement, and maximum energy - Die Apokalyptischen Reiter turn every show into a spectacle, ensuring their fans understand what the Reitermania is really about. For the first time, the band will embark on a club tour in celebration of their new top 10 album Wilde Kinder, from which they have today released yet another music video, for the song "Der Eisenhans" (=Iron John").

There’s no question about it - Die Apokalyptischen Reiter will make every single show unforgettable. There could not be a more fitting tour motto than VOLLE.KRAFT.VORAUS., as they set to take everyone along on a ride through 25 years of the band’s history, woven between new hymns, so that both old school and new school fans alike can enjoy an evening full of emotion. The band will be supported by German pagan metallers, Wolfchant.

Tour dates:

October

14 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn

15 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

20 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

21 - München, Germany - Backstage

22 - Wien, Austria - SimmCity

27 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

28 - Kaiserslautern, Germany - Kammgarn

29 - Erfurt, Germany - HSD

November

3 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

4 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

5 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof

10 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

12 - Köln, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

Tour trailer: