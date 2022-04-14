DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER Present Their Unique Environmental Protection Project "Reiterwald"

Germany’s Die Apokalyptischen Reiter are getting ready to release Wilde Kinder (=“Wild Children”), their new album due out on April 22. Today, they announce a unique environmental protection project that is put into practice in cooperation with Wilderness International.

"We want to protect an area of primeval forest as large as the Wacken festival forever".

The band and their community of fans want to preserve 50,000 square meters of the unique and irretrievable wilderness forever. An area as large as the entire Wacken Open Air festival. Tropical and temperate primary forest areas in Canada and Peru will be legally purchased by the environmental foundation and protected from deforestation. People can invest in a sponsorship and enter the display name #Reiterwald (=riders' forest) to become part of the fan movement for the preservation of primary forests. Participants will receive a personalized sponsorship certificate with an aerial photo and geo-coordinates of the exact piece of forest and a donation receipt. They can track exactly which piece of unique wilderness has been preserved forever.



Check out the Reiterwald project here.

Pre-order Wilde Kinder in your format of choice here.

Tracklisting:

“Von Freiheit Will Ich Singen”

“Volle Kraft”

“Alles Iit Gut”

“Wilde Kinder”

“Leinen Los”

“Euer Gott Ist Der Tod”

“Nur Frohen Mutes”

“Blau”

“Der Eisenhans”

“Ich Bin Ein Mensch”

"Euer Gott ist der Tod" video:

“Wilde Kinder”:

“Volle Kraft” video:

To celebrate the record’s release, a special streaming event has been announced, which is set to be the ultimate experience of Reitermania’s live power.

For the first time ever, the band will perform not only fan favorites but also brand new songs from their upcoming album Wilde Kinder. Fans from all over the world will have the chance to join this unique online event.

The band commented: "A few weeks ago, we had to cancel our 25th-anniversary show due to the pandemic. Sadly, it’s still very difficult to play shows in closed rooms in Germany. But since our fans can’t come to us, we must find a way to go to them. For weeks we have been working on 'The March For Freedom' - a very special and absolutely unique Reiter show. We will of course be playing some of our classics, but also some songs from our new album Wilde Kinder, that have never been played live before. The show will start on Sunday, May 1st, and will be available online for one week. So, if you’re alone or have some friends around if you’re sitting on your couch or watching on your phone from somewhere else – we will come to you. We’re so excited already!"

Get your tickets here.

Die Apokalyptischen Reiter:

Fuchs - Lyrics, vocals, guitars

Ady - guitars, keyboards

Volk-Man - bass

Sir G. - drums, programming, keyboards

Studio Session Guests:

Dr. Pest - keyboards - Wilde Kinder, Der Eisenhans, Alles ist gut

Chris Harms - Spoken Words - Blau

Sabine Scherer - Vocals - Euer Gott ist der Tod

Corvin Bahn - Keyboards – Von Freiheit will ich singen, Euer Gott ist der Tod, Blau