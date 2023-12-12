DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER Release New Song “Adler Fliegen”

Die Apokalyptischen Reiter have unveiled a powerful encouragement with the new song “Adler Fliegen” and use their extraordinary energy to defy beliefs. They also will release the EP Die Mutter des Teufels, which are songs from the album Hallo Freunde. Die Mutter des Teufels will be available on December 26 as a limited tour edition (333 vinyl, 666 CD) at the five concerts of the Schrei!Nachten-Xmas-Tour. The songs will be available on all streaming platforms January 19.

The songs of Die Mutter des Teufels continue to consist of Hallo Freunde, which will not be missing at any future "Reitermaniacs" party, “Two Children Of Mother Night”, revealing a love that began as stardust and culminates in a grandiose duet with Sabine Scherer (ex-Deadlock) and the title song “Die Mutter Des Teufels”, a fairy tale that has been told, danced and lived since the beginning of time. The Xmas - Schrei!Nachten tour starts in December 2023, together with Equilibrium and Dominum.

Tracklisting:

“Hallo Freunde”

“Adler Fliegen”

“Die Mutter Des Teufels”

“Two Children Of Mother Night”

“Adler Fliegen” video:

Tour dates:

December

26 – Munich, Germany – Backstage

27 – Pratteln, Switzerland – Z7

28 – Cologne, Germany – Essigfabrik

29 – Hamburg, Germany – Grunspan

30 – Jena, Germany – F-Haus