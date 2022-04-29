DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER Release New Video From Upcoming "The March For Freedom" Digital Show

Germany’s Die Apokalyptischen Reiter, whose name translates as “Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse”, brandish a unique style of melodic heaviness, accompanied by one-of-a-kind, intense lyrics. Last week, the band unleashed their new masterpiece Wilde Kinder (=“Wild Children”), which is the official successor to their album Der Rote Reiter (2017).

On Sunday, May 1, the band will celebrate the release of their new album with a special worldwide streaming event, The March For Freedom, which is set to be the ultimate experience of Reitermania’s live-power. Today, the band reveal a live video for their track, "Von Freiheit will ich singen" (= "I want to sing of freedom"), which was taken from The March For Freedom stream and gives fans a first taste of what's to come.

Watch the video below:

The March For Freedom will take place here on Sunday, May 1 at 8 PM, CEST.

The band comments: "The March For Freedom is our very first worldwide digital show. We have been working on a great and epic Reiter-show, that has never been seen before. Elaborately staged and filmed with ten cameras, fans can expect to experience fire, intense emotion, and a huge spectacle. Modern technology gives everyone the opportunity to watch us play as if we were right there in your living room. For the first time ever, we will be playing brand new songs from "Wilde Kinder", while also including several band classics in our setlist. Our show will be available from May 1st to May 8th and participants will be able to watch the show as often as they like for 48 hours. You can get your tickets and exclusive merch here."

Watch the show trailer below:

Order Wilde Kinder in your format of choice here.

Tracklisting:

“Von Freiheit Will Ich Singen”

“Volle Kraft”

“Alles Iit Gut”

“Wilde Kinder”

“Leinen Los”

“Euer Gott Ist Der Tod”

“Nur Frohen Mutes”

“Blau”

“Der Eisenhans”

“Ich Bin Ein Mensch”

"Leinen Los" video:

"Euer Gott ist der Tod" video:

“Wilde Kinder”:

“Volle Kraft” video:

Die Apokalyptischen Reiter:

Fuchs - Lyrics, vocals, guitars

Ady - guitars, keyboards

Volk-Man - bass

Sir G. - drums, programming, keyboards

Studio Session Guests:

Dr. Pest - keyboards - Wilde Kinder, Der Eisenhans, Alles ist gut

Chris Harms - Spoken Words - Blau

Sabine Scherer - Vocals - Euer Gott ist der Tod

Corvin Bahn - Keyboards – Von Freiheit will ich singen, Euer Gott ist der Tod, Blau