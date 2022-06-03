DIEHUMANE Feat. Former EXODUS Guitarist RICK HUNOLT, Ex-TYPE O NEGATIVE Drummer SAL ABRUSCATO Finish Recording Debut Album

DieHumane, featuring former Exodus guitarist Rick Hunolt, ex-Type O Negative drummer Sal Abruscato, singer Garret West, bassist Josh Vargas, and keyboardist Greg Hilligiest Jr, have finished recording their debut album.

Josh Vargas has issued the following update:

"As of today, the DieHumane album has finished recording. Ten originals and a 10 minute cover. The album is also over halfway mixed because Ulrich Wild is an absolute beast and we only have a few more to mix, then mastering.

I'm super proud of this album. It's definitely it's own thing and only sounds like itself, which was always the most important goal and what made it worth doing in the first place. I'm pretty sure it won't be what some people are expecting, and it's definitely not gonna be some people's cup of tea, and that's perfectly fine. What no one will ever be able to say about it is that we were following others or trying to fit into a certain niche.

And, as a guy who has sat with these songs for over a year, and since I know y'all are interested, I'll say it now: Rick Hunolt's guitar work on this is going to knock people flat. Every solo on here is a classic. There is the shit-ripping solos that he is known for, but then there's a bluesy and jazzy side of his playing that I'm super excited to see people discover.

As well, Sal's drumming on this literally sounds like somebody awakened a sleeping giant. There's a song on here that we nicknamed 'The Bruiser' that would be just as heavy, dynamic, and intense if you stripped all of the other music off and just left the drums.

To nutshell it, if you've read this and are still interested, you'll love it and it'll be worth the wait. Our first video shoots in a few weeks, so it's not much further now."

Stay tuned for further updates on DieHumane.

