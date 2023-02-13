DIEHUMANE Feat. Former EXODUS, TYPE O NEGATIVE Members Streaming New Single "Shell Shock"; Audio

DieHumane are streaming their new single, "Shell Shock". The track will be featured on the band's debut album, The Grotesque, out May 5 in partnership with Ulrich Wild's label WURMgroup and The Oracle Management, the management company of Coal Chamber/DevilDriver frontman, Dez Fafara.

A messages states: "This is one of our weirder/heavier tracks in contrast to our first single 'Oblivion'. This album is full of sudden left turns into unexpected territory and we're unbelievably happy to finally be able to share this collection of music with you all. Enjoy!"

The Grotesque album was completed in 2022 and will feature 10 original compositions. The Grotesque was produced and mixed by legendary producer, Ulrich Wild. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the single, "Oblivion", below.

DieHumane was founded in Galveston, Texas at the end of 2020 by Joshua Vargas and Greg Hilligiest as a way to deal with the loss and isolation of that year. From there it snowballed into something massive, with Garret West (former vocalist of Anova Skyway) being recruited on vocals, Rick Hunolt (former Exodus guitarist) being recruited as the lead guitarist, and Sal Abruscato (former Type O Negative/Life Of Agony drummer, as well as chief musician in A Pale Horse Named Death) being recruited on drums.

DieHumane is a band that swims about as far away from the other fish as it gets. Combining elements of doom metal, jazz, industrial, blues, and prog. Imagine if Celtic Frost got into a car crash with A Perfect Circle, Nine Inch Nails, and Type O Negative while listening to Pink Floyd on the radio. DieHumane is heavily rooted in mood and atmosphere, from the brooding to the cathartic, from the hopeless to hopeful. Love them or hate them, it's a musical ride that you can only get from them.

Tracklisting:

"The Executively Dysfunctional"

"King Of Nothing (The Bruiser)"

"Standing At The Edge Of Forever"

"Shell Shock"

"The Death Knell"

"Epitaph"

"Oblivion"

"The Vanishing"

"Ghosts"

"Aphasia"

"Nevermind"

"Crossroads"

"The Descent"

"The Devil Sings"

"Sparrows"

"Skeletons"

"Stardust Blues"

"Oblivion":

Teaser:

DieHumane is:

Garret West - Vocals

Rick Hunolt - Lead Guitars

Joshua Vargas - Bass, Rhythm Guitars, Piano, Programming

Greg Hilligiest - Keys, Programming, additional Guitars

Sal Abruscato - Drums

(Photos - Anthem In Art Photography)