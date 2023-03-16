DIETH Feat. DAVID ELLEFSON, GUILHERME MIRANDA And MICHAŁ ŁYSEJKO To Release To Hell And Back Album In June; Title Track Music Video Streaming

Death thrash force Dieth - featuring the iconic line-up of Grammy Award winning bassist David Ellefson (ex-Megadeth), Swedish Grammy nominated guitarist/vocalist Guilherme Miranda (ex-Entombed A.D.) and drummer Michał Łysejko (ex-Decapitated) - finally make their highly anticipated return with the upcoming release of their debut full-length via Napalm Records, entitled To Hell And Back, out June 2.

Produced by Dieth with mixing and mastering by Tomasz Zed Zalewski at Zed Studios in Chechło, Poland, the album represents new beginnings - musically, lyrically and for the band members themselves. Weaving a sinister thread of unrelenting tech-steeped death metal, rapid thrash bangers and even boasting the first ever lead vocal performance by David Ellefson on a track, the members of Dieth have pushed beyond the stereotypes of their former genres to create an unexpected yet charismatic and dynamic new sonic footprint.

Today, Dieth dominate with second single and title track "To Hell And Back" - marking the anticipated rebirth of these three metal greats. The track delivers a punishing death metal attack - with commanding vocals, tight, diverse percussion attacks, deep, grooving bass, inventive, technical riffs and a soaring solo. The high quality video shows the members pushing back against the dark forces around them, one by one, amid fiery performance footage.

Frontman Guilherme Miranda says about "To Hell And Back": "'To Hell And Back' is the song that best describes our individual and collective journeys as professional musicians. For an album to connect with the listener, it has to have deep meaning, and this wraps up this whole moment for us. We've been to Hell - and we're Back!"

Watch the music video for "To Hell And Back" below.

Dieth set the metalsphere ablaze when they dropped their debut single and now album track, “In The Hall Of The Hanging Serpents”, in mid-2022. Met with acclaim from both fans and media alike, the surprise track marked the exciting resurgence of these three renowned musicians, coming together as a new musical force after years of silence.

Opening with an entrancing acoustic introduction, first track “To Hell And Back” quickly slams in with a punishing death metal attack. Tracks like “Dead Inside” and “Don’t Get Mad … Get Even!” showcase the thrash-infused side of Dieth, while death metal anthems such as “Wicked Disdain” and “The Mark of Cain” lean diabolical with hair-raising solos and breakneck paced rhythms backed by crushing walls of aggression. Standout “Free Us All” flirts with the record’s pace by blending winding passages and aggression with throwback bass-driven interludes with psychedelic production, followed by “Heavy Is The Crown” - a slow and low grinder featuring stoner metal groove, a swaying chorus and a blues-infused solo. Pensive, powerful ballad “Walk With Me Forever” showcases David Ellefson’s lead vocal performance debut, singing about the intense loss of a loved one and their memory providing the strength to carry on.

Ending with intensely beautiful “Severance”, To Hell And Back proves that Dieth isn’t just another side project or “supergroup”, but rather the collective reincarnation of three renowned heavy metal forces who, by harnessing their own pain and conflict, have delivered an exciting next chapter no metal fan will want to miss!

Bassist/vocalist David Ellefson says about the new album: "This album has been a terrific collaboration, building upon our past as we created a new sound together... we're looking forward to unleashing the fury!"

To Hell And Back will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Digisleeve

- 1LP Gatefold BLACK

- Limited 1LP Die Hard Vinyl (Marbled Red/Black) w/ wristband, embroidered patch, signed autograph card - Napalm mail order only, limited to 300

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

To Hell And Back tracklisting:

"To Hell And Back"

"Don't Get Mad ... Get Even!"

"Wicked Disdain"

"Free Us All"

"Heavy Is The Crown"

"Walk With Me Forever"

"Dead Inside"

"The Mark Of Cain"

"In The Hall Of The Hanging Serpents"

"Severance"

"To Hell And Back" video:

"In The Hall Of The Hanging Serpents" video:

Live dates:

June

15-18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Festival

July

6-8 - Velke Mezirici, Czech Republic - Fajtfest

August

3-5 - Vagos, Portugal - Vagos Metal Fest

20 - Carhaix, France - Motorcultor Festival

Dieth is:

Guilherme Miranda - Vocals/Guitar

David Ellefson - Bass

Michał Łysejko - Drums

(Photo - Maciej Pieloch)