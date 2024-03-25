DIETH Release "To Hell And Back" Guitar Playthrough Video

Death thrash force Dieth - featuring Grammy Award winning bassist David Ellefson, Swedish Grammy nominated guitarist/vocalist Guilherme Miranda (ex-Entombed A.D.) and drummer Michał Łysejko (ex-Decapitated) - released their debut full-length, To Hell And Back, last June via Napalm Records. Today, the band share a guitar playthrough for the title track. Watch below:

Order the To Hell And Back album here

To Hell And Back tracklisting:

"To Hell And Back"

"Don't Get Mad ... Get Even!"

"Wicked Disdain"

"Free Us All"

"Heavy Is The Crown"

"Walk With Me Forever"

"Dead Inside"

"The Mark Of Cain"

"In The Hall Of The Hanging Serpents"

"Severance"

"Walk With Me Forever" video:

"Don't Get Mad ... Get Even!" video:

"To Hell And Back" video:

"In The Hall Of The Hanging Serpents" video:

Dieth is:

Guilherme Miranda - Vocals/Guitar

David Ellefson - Bass

Michał Łysejko - Drums

(Photo - Maciej Pieloch)