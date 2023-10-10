DIETH To Support METAL ALLEGIANCE 10th Anniversary Show With First Ever US Performance

Death thrash force Dieth - featuring Grammy Award winning bassist David Ellefson, Swedish Grammy nominated guitarist/vocalist Guilherme Miranda (ex-Entombed A.D.) and drummer Michał Łysejko (ex-Decapitated) - will play their first US show on January 25, 2024 at The House Of Blues Anaheim, CA for the Metal Allegiance 10th anniversary celebration (which will also coincide with the return of the Winter NAMM Show).

The night will be sponsored by Dean Guitars, ddrum and Heavys Headphones, with opening acts Held Hostage and QUOR.

Since the band's inception in 2014, Metal Allegiance has been comprised of the core four members of Mark Menghi (bass, songwriter), Alex Skolnick (guitars), David Ellefson (bass) and Mike Portnoy (drums), and has issued two full-lengths (2015's self-titled debut and 2018's Volume II: Power Drunk Majesty) and an EP (2016's Fallen Heroes).

In addition to Menghi, Portnoy, Skolnick, and Ellefson, the show will feature John Bush (Armored Saint), Chuck Billy (Testament), Troy Sanders (Mastodon), Brann Dailor (Mastodon), Andreas Kisser (Sepultura), Bobby Blitz (Overkill), Gary Holt (Exodus/Slayer), Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves/God Forbid), Hel Pyre (Nervosa) and Chris Poland (ex-Megadeth), among others, in addition to their usual unannounced surprise guests.

David Ellefson says: “It’s hard to believe it's been 10 years since we started Metal Allegiance out on the Motörhead Motorboat Cruise, but here we are, a couple of albums and a whole bunch of shows later, celebrating the strength and resilience of heavy metal together. This is such a great opportunity for Dieth to play its debut show in North America with the icons of metal who round out Metal Allegiance! Our genre supports its own... Looking forward to the show as everything is back in full swing NAMM 2024! See you there!!"

Guilherme Miranda says: "There is no better way to set our footprint in the US than to be part of a celebration like the one we will have in Anaheim at House of Blues, alongside all of our favorite musicians from killer bands during the NAMM Show. This is going to be a night to remember!"

The team at Napalm Records, North America adds: “We’re thrilled to finally witness the power of Dieth on North American soil! Dieth’s raw talent is unmatched - they are a natural fit to support the 10th Anniversary Metal Allegiance show. We’re so glad that their first US performance can properly shine at a venue like the House of Blues Anaheim and look forward to rocking out with Dieth at this stellar event.”

Dieth released their debut full-length, To Hell And Back, on June 2 via Napalm Records. Order the album here

To Hell And Back tracklisting:

"To Hell And Back"

"Don't Get Mad ... Get Even!"

"Wicked Disdain"

"Free Us All"

"Heavy Is The Crown"

"Walk With Me Forever"

"Dead Inside"

"The Mark Of Cain"

"In The Hall Of The Hanging Serpents"

"Severance"

"Walk With Me Forever" video:

"Don't Get Mad ... Get Even!" video:

"To Hell And Back" video:

"In The Hall Of The Hanging Serpents" video:

Dieth is:

Guilherme Miranda - Vocals/Guitar

David Ellefson - Bass

Michał Łysejko - Drums

(Photo - Maciej Pieloch)