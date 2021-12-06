DIGGERTHINGS Ft. BLAZE BAYLEY Release "Ruby Eyes" Single And Music Video

Malta-based metal band, DiggerThings, have released their new single, "Ruby Eyes", featuring former Iron Maiden singer, Blaze Bayley. A video for the song can be found below.

DiggerThings is a music collaboration between David Cassar Torreggiani (also guitarist and songwriter with Scar, ElderWater, and TodaMusica) and David Depasquale (also producer and guitarist with ClubMurder, and Abysmal Torment). This studio project has David CT as songwriter and guitars, and David D on drums and production, where guest singers collaborate to create varied mix of edgy rock and metal.

Guest singers so far have been... Mark Parlato Trigona, singer in a band with David CT in the 90's called NightWing; Nigel "In Noogie" Buttigieg, Kersten Graham, and Gianni Zammit. There have also been guest bass players, such as Antoine Tonna, Robert Galea,and Philip Bagigu.

DiggerThings gained ground with their initial song releases, and hooked up with Blaze Bayley (Wolfsbane 1984 / 1994, and then replacing Bruce Dickinson with the mighty Iron Maiden 1994 till 1999) who recorded his awesome vocals on "Three Days Of Judgement". This track was well received and promoted on many world wide metal and heavy mock music platforms.

Since then, Blaze Bayley was inducted in the "Metal Hall Of Fame", and is touring with his band. During which time, David CT wrote another track with Blaze in mind, also inspired by the loss of the studio mascot "Ruby". She was a kind natured dog, and belonged to David D. She was always in the studio to pay us a visit during recordings. Her loss inspired the song "Ruby Eyes", to which Blaze laid down his "blazing" vocals once again, with lyrics and lines penned by Nigel "In Noogie" Buttigieg, and bass duties taken good care of by Bazaz, with blistering drums... as always... by David D.

More collaborations are ahead, but this time it's ....."Ruby Eyes".