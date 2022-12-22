DIGGETH, VAULT, SACRED DAWN, SPILLAGE Featured On Free Qumran Records Digital Compilation

Chicago-based Qumran Records is making available for free their Qumran Records 2022 digital compilation, featuring nine hard hitting bands from their label roster.

Acts featured include Alchemy Fire, Carbellion, Diggeth, Divinity Compromised, Fierce Atmospheres, InnerSiege, Sacred Dawn, Spillage, and Vault.

Get your free compilation here.

Mission statement: "Qumran Records enlists the expertise and experience of Lothar Keller (The Skull, Sacred Dawn, Divinity Compromised), Tony Spillman (Spillage, Earthen Grave), and Mike Smith (Mercyful Mike Management & Productions). Together, we have created a worldwide network of like-minded industry types who share our vision for the highest possible success of our artists.

The mission of Qumran Records is to go above and beyond what other so called labels are currently offering their clients. We align ourselves with top tier talent, and provide them top tier tools and opportunities for growth outside their regional boundaries and beyond.

Qumran Records is the North American sister label of Europe’s No Dust Records. This partnership enables us a global reach for our clients, doubling potential reach for our clients.

Qumran Records chooses to works with the finest pressing plants to assure the very best wholesale pricing available. Merchandise is the life’s blood of any musician/band, so maximizing potential profit of physical media is of utmost priority.

We here at Qumran Records also pride ourselves in offering a service most labels fail to utilize: tour support. Through the years, we have created several routing options hitting the major US markets, booking the best venues found in those markets. Furthermore, we have maintained working relationships with other musicians in these areas that are always willing to offer support.

At Qumran Records, we have a sincere, vested interest in all artists we choose to work with. We will continuously hold the best interests of our represented clients in the highest regard, and above all, Qumran Records will do everything in our power to keep moving clients forward."