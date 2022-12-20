DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN Singer GREG PUCIATO – Live Debut Album Streaming Now; Vinyl Preorders Available

Greg Puciato’s debut solo album, 11/11/22 Los Angeles, is streaming now exclusively via Bandcamp, with preorders for the vinyl version of the 11-song album available now here.

Puciato has also shared an additional video from the namesake performance, a clip that features guest vocalist Reba Meyers (Code Orange).

11/11/22 Los Angeles is available on a number of highly-limited (250 copies) vinyl variants: neon green splatter on clear, blood red over electric blue, neon magenta over milky clear, opaque black on clear with neon orange platter, and black splatter on transparent blood red. The album will arrive on additional streaming services following its vinyl release in the spring.

Joining Puciato and Meyers for the live performance are Nick Rowe (guitar), Chris Hornbrook (drums), James Hammontree (guitar), and Jeff “Manwolf” Geiser (bass).

"You don't get many first shows,” says Puciato of his November 11 outing at Los Angeles’ Don Quixote. “Having the ability to properly document one and get high quality audio and video... I didn't wanna regret not doing that. It's gonna be killer to look back at this 100 or even five shows from now and see how much further along the live versions of these songs are. When I hear these recordings, I instantly feel transported to that room, that night, with my bandmates onstage and friends and everyone there in attendance. A lot of love and support and passion and hard work and talent in the room. I hope it does the same for you if you were there, and resonates as strongly for people who weren’t able to attend. I can't wait to do more of this and see everyone again and more of you in other places down the line."

11/11/22 Los Angeles tracklisting:

"No More Lives to Go"

"Deep Set"

"Lowered"

"Do You Need Me to Remind You?"

"Absence as a Presence"

"Never Wanted That"

"Down When I’m Not"

"All Waves to Nothing"

"A Pair of Questions"

"Evacuation"

"September City"

"Deep Set" (Live) video:

Greg Puciato came to prominence as the singer of The Dillinger Escape Plan, quickly becoming one of music’s most unpredictable and versatile vocalists. Throughout his career he has been equally adventurous when choosing his projects. From the metal-centric Killer Be Killed, to the brooding, R&B-infused electro outfit The Black Queen, onto his two remarkable solo albums (2020’s Child Soldier: Children Of God and 2022’s Mirrorcell), and recently, his work with Jerry Cantrell, Puciato has amassed a dynamic and impressive body of work.

(Photo - Stephen Odom)