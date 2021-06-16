"DIMEBAG" DARRELL ABBOTT - New Video Highlights Site Of Alrosa Villa Music Venue Where PANTERA Legend Was Murdered, Pre-Demolition

The Columbus Dispatch recently reported that the site of the Alrosa Villa, the once-popular and now-closed North Side music venue where five people, including former Pantera guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, were shot and killed during a 2004 show, is slated to become the home of 180 affordable apartment units.

PcP Films has uploaded the video below, featuring footage of the club before it's demolished. A message accompanying the clip states: "With the recent news that this unfortunate landmark in the history of heavy metal will soon be demolished, I felt compelled to go and visit it. Here is what it looked like in it's final days. RIP Dime, and all the other victims from that fateful night."