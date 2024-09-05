DIMEBAG DARRELL - Signature Warhead Mini Guitar Amp (Black Edition) Available For Pre-Order

Warhead Amps has launched the pre-order for the standard black edition of the Dimebag Darrell Signature Warhead Mini Guitar Amp (the limited launch edition is sold out). Shipping for the black edition starts November 2024.

Building on the heritage of the original early 2000s Warhead, the new mini amp is a heartfelt tribute and a celebration of Dimebag Darrell’s timeless influence. It is born from close collaboration between Grady Champion, Rita Haney and David Karon. More than two years in the making, it is a true labor of love and our homage to the man who has deeply touched all our hearts.

The Warhead Mini Guitar Amp: Black Edition gives you all the killer sound and craftsmanship you’d expect, wrapped in a sleek, all-black design. While this edition doesn’t have the Dime-Slime metal grill or glow-in-the-dark logo of the limited edition, it packs all the punch and authenticity you need to nail Dimebag’s signature tone.

The Warhead Mini Guitar Amp: Black Edition gives you that iconic Dimebag sound in a design that’s all about timeless style. It’s every bit as powerful as the limited edition and a perfect choice for any guitarist looking to channel Dime’s legendary vibe.

Creating the Warhead:

The Warhead Mini Amp was developed with input from Rita Haney, Dimebag Darrell’s partner, and Grady Champion, his long-time guitar tech. Their goal was to capture Dimebag’s legendary sound with deep commitment.

Rita and Grady collaborated with David Karon, who originally worked with Dime on the Warhead at Randall Amplifiers over two decades ago. Now running his own audio company, David and his long time engineering partner Antonin Salva were tasked to create a refreshed Warhead brand, making it more powerful and true to Dime's tone than ever.

With the combined expertise of Rita, Grady, Antonin and David, the team developed the first prototype, which underwent several iterations before achieving the final design. The Warhead was rigorously tested, including sessions during Pantera’s rehearsals, to ensure its performance.

The final mini amp stands as a tribute to both audio engineering excellence and Dimebag’s enduring tonal legacy. To affirm their dedication to the project, Rita, Grady, and David personally signed each Certificate of Authenticity that accompanies every amp in the limited launch edition.

The Haunted guitarist, Ola Englund, recently shared a new "Ola Testing Shit" video where he test drives the new Dimebag Darrell amp.

Englund has issued the following disclaimer: "This test unit was sent to me to keep for free. So in that sense this is a sponsored video. However I'm still being honest with my feelings about the product in the video."