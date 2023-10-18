DIMMU BORGIR Announced As Second Headliner For Leyendas Del Rock Festival 2024

Leyendas del Rock is delighted to announce that Norwegian band Dimmu Borgir, worldwide hallmarks of symphonic black metal, have joined its lineup as headliners.

On their 30th anniversary tour, Villena will hold its only Spanish show. Shagrath, Silenoz, Galder and company will open the gates of hell with their classics. A date with history.

Dimmu Borgir joins a lineup that already officially features Amon Amarth, Behemoth, Jinjer, Electric Callboy, While She Sleeps, Rata Blanca, Brothers Of Metal, Saurom, Leo Jiménez, Crisix, Evil Invaders and Eihwar.

The festival is scheduled for August 7-10 in Villena, Spain. Tickets on sale here.