DIMMU BORGIR Release Rehearsal Version Of "Puritania"; Audio
August 10, 2022, 57 minutes ago
One of Norway’s most creative black metal bands, Dimmu Borgir, released the groundbreaking Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia album in 2001. The band celebrates this seminal album by releasing a brand-new sonic experience.
The band is now releasing the rehearsal version of "Puritania", from the bonus album, Dust Of Cold Memories.
The band is now releasing the rehearsal version of "Puritania", from the bonus album, Dust Of Cold Memories.
Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia (Remixed & Remastered) is available as a 3 LP Box, CD Digipak and digital. Dust Of Cold Memories includes extensive bonus material, which includes the pre-production of Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia and instrumental rehearsals.
- 3LP Box,
* Black
* Red
* Gold (Sold Out)
- CD Digipak
Tracklisting:
Side A
"Fear And Wonder" (Remixed & Remastered)
"Blessings Upon The Throne Of Tyranny" (Remixed & Remastered)
"Kings Of The Carnival Creation" (Remixed & Remastered)
Side B
"Hybrid Stigmata - The Apostasy" (Remixed & Remastered)
"Architecture Of A Genocidal Nature" (Remixed & Remastered)
"Puritania" (Remixed & Remastered)
Side C
"IndoctriNation" (Remixed & Remastered)
"The Maelstrom Mephisto" (Remixed & Remastered)
"Absolute Sole Right" (Remixed & Remastered)
Side D
"Sympozium" (Remixed & Remastered)
"Perfection Or Vanity" (Remixed & Remastered)
"Burn In Hell" (Remixed & Remastered)
"Devil's Path" (Remixed & Remastered)
Side E
"Hybrid Stigmata - The Apostasy"
"Blessings Upon The Throne Of Tyranny"
"IndoctriNation"
"Architecture Of A Genocidal Nature"
"Absolute Sole Right"
Side F
"Fear And Wonder"
"Blessings Upon The Throne Of Tyranny"
"Kings Of The Carnival Creation"
"Puritania"
"The Maelstrom Mephisto"
"Sympozium"
"Puritania":
"Blessings Upon The Throne Of Tyranny":