DIMMU BORGIR Release Rehearsal Version Of "Puritania"; Audio

One of Norway’s most creative black metal bands, Dimmu Borgir, released the groundbreaking Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia album in 2001. The band celebrates this seminal album by releasing a brand-new sonic experience.

The band is now releasing the rehearsal version of "Puritania", from the bonus album, Dust Of Cold Memories.

Stream "Puritania" here, and below, and pre-Order Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia (Remixed & Remastered) here.

Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia (Remixed & Remastered) is available as a 3 LP Box, CD Digipak and digital. Dust Of Cold Memories includes extensive bonus material, which includes the pre-production of Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia and instrumental rehearsals.

- 3LP Box,

* Black

* Red

* Gold (Sold Out)

- CD Digipak

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Fear And Wonder" (Remixed & Remastered)

"Blessings Upon The Throne Of Tyranny" (Remixed & Remastered)

"Kings Of The Carnival Creation" (Remixed & Remastered)

Side B

"Hybrid Stigmata - The Apostasy" (Remixed & Remastered)

"Architecture Of A Genocidal Nature" (Remixed & Remastered)

"Puritania" (Remixed & Remastered)

Side C

"IndoctriNation" (Remixed & Remastered)

"The Maelstrom Mephisto" (Remixed & Remastered)

"Absolute Sole Right" (Remixed & Remastered)

Side D

"Sympozium" (Remixed & Remastered)

"Perfection Or Vanity" (Remixed & Remastered)

"Burn In Hell" (Remixed & Remastered)

"Devil's Path" (Remixed & Remastered)

Side E

"Hybrid Stigmata - The Apostasy"

"Blessings Upon The Throne Of Tyranny"

"IndoctriNation"

"Architecture Of A Genocidal Nature"

"Absolute Sole Right"

Side F

"Fear And Wonder"

"Blessings Upon The Throne Of Tyranny"

"Kings Of The Carnival Creation"

"Puritania"

"The Maelstrom Mephisto"

"Sympozium"

"Puritania":

"Blessings Upon The Throne Of Tyranny":