DIMMU BORGIR Release Remixed And Remastered Version Of "Hybrid Stigmata - The Apostasy"; Audio
September 15, 2022, 6 minutes ago
One of Norway’s most creative black metal bands, Dimmu Borgir, released the groundbreaking Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia album in 2001. The band celebrates this seminal album by releasing a brand-new sonic experience.
Dimmu Borgir is now releasing the remixed & remastered version of "Hybrid Stigmata - The Apostasy". Stream the track here and below, and pre-order Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia (Remixed & Remastered) here.
Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia (Remixed & Remastered) is available as a 3 LP Box, CD Digipak and digital. Dust Of Cold Memories includes extensive bonus material, which includes the pre-production of Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia and instrumental rehearsals.
- 3LP Box,
* Black
* Red
* Gold (Sold Out)
- CD Digipak
Tracklisting:
Side A
"Fear And Wonder" (Remixed & Remastered)
"Blessings Upon The Throne Of Tyranny" (Remixed & Remastered)
"Kings Of The Carnival Creation" (Remixed & Remastered)
Side B
"Hybrid Stigmata - The Apostasy" (Remixed & Remastered)
"Architecture Of A Genocidal Nature" (Remixed & Remastered)
"Puritania" (Remixed & Remastered)
Side C
"IndoctriNation" (Remixed & Remastered)
"The Maelstrom Mephisto" (Remixed & Remastered)
"Absolute Sole Right" (Remixed & Remastered)
Side D
"Sympozium" (Remixed & Remastered)
"Perfection Or Vanity" (Remixed & Remastered)
"Burn In Hell" (Remixed & Remastered)
"Devil's Path" (Remixed & Remastered)
Side E
"Hybrid Stigmata - The Apostasy"
"Blessings Upon The Throne Of Tyranny"
"IndoctriNation"
"Architecture Of A Genocidal Nature"
"Absolute Sole Right"
Side F
"Fear And Wonder"
"Blessings Upon The Throne Of Tyranny"
"Kings Of The Carnival Creation"
"Puritania"
"The Maelstrom Mephisto"
"Sympozium"
"Hybrid Stigmata - The Apostasy":
"Puritania":
"Blessings Upon The Throne Of Tyranny":