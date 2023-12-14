DIMMU BORGIR's SILENOZ On Writing And Releasing New Music - "An Album Is Finished When Its Finished"; Video

In the new video below from FaceCulture, guitarist Silenoz from Norwegian metal band Dimmu Borgir talks about the band's approach to writing and releasing new music. While admittedly a gap of eight years was a bit much, they also don't want to force anything, or repeat what they have already done just for the sake of it.

Dimmu Borgir recently released their new covers album, Inspiratio Profanus, via Nuclear Blast Records. Order the album here.

Inspiratio Profanus tracklisting:

"Black Metal" (Venom)

"Satan My Master" (Bathory)

"Dead Men Don't Rape" (G.G.F.H.)

"Nocturnal Fear" (Celtic Frost)

"Burn In Hell" (Twisted Sister)

"Perfect Strangers" (Deep Purple)

"Metal Heart" (Accept)

"Nocturnal Fear (Celtically Processed)" (Celtic Frost)