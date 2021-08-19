DINO CAZARES Confirms A New FEAR FACTORY Singer Has Been Found - "I'd Like To Introduce Him With A New Song"

Guesting on Bucketlist TV, Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares revealed he has finally settled on a replacement for frontman Burton C. Bell, who officially left the band in Septrember 2020. Check out the interview below.

Dino Cazares: "I was looking for all different (types of singers). If the guy turned out to be - or the girl turned out to be - someone that nobody knew and I gave 'em that shot, yeah, great. I was open to all of it is what I'm saying; male, female, whatever, known, unknown... I was open to all of that, and it turned out to be somebody who is kind of known, I guess. He does have experience. I have definitely nailed it down to one person. I'm not gonna reveal who that is yet. Once I'm done (touring with Soulfly this summer in place of Marc Rzzo), I'm gonna go back to the studio and I'll be writing some new new Fear Factory songs with the new singer because I'd like to introduce him with a new song."

Following is a portion of Burton C. Bell's statement announcing his departure from the band in September 2020:

"The past several years have been profoundly agonizing, with these members bleeding my passion with depraved deceit. As a direct consequence of their greed, these three have dragged me through the unjust, judicial system, resulting in the legal attrition that has financially crippled me... I cannot align myself with someone whom I do not trust, nor respect."

Fear Factory released their tenth studio album, Aggression Continuum, via Nuclear Blast earlier this year. It features guitarist, songwriter, and co-founder Dino Cazares; drummer Mike Heller; and former vocalist, lyricist, and co-founder Burton C. Bell. It was produced and engineered by Damien Rainaud (DragonForce, Once Human), with keyboards by Igor Khoroshev (ex-YES), and programming on two songs from longtime collaborator Rhys Fulber (Front Line Assembly). Aggression Continuum was mixed by A-list rock and metal producer Andy Sneap (Megadeth, Killswitch Engage, Trivium), who also mixed the album’s critically-acclaimed predecessor, Genexus. The artwork for the album was created by Francesco Artusato.

Fear Factory records are cinematic in scope; sonic landscapes, echoing the dystopian post-apocalyptic futures found in classic sci-fi literature and films, from Ray Bradbury to Blade Runner. Aggression Continuum, the tenth studio album, is the culmination of three decades of unforgettable songs, performances, and forward-thinking storytelling concepts, while simultaneously rebooting Fear Factory onto a brilliant and excitingly unpredictable new path. Like the liquid metal T-1000 in the Terminator franchise or the Academy-Award winning reboot of Mad Max, Aggression Continuum is a turning point where what “was” transforms into what will be. It’s Fear Factory’s own Fury Road.

