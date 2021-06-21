DINO CAZARES On New FEAR FACTORY Album - "It's A Pissed Off Record, It's Very Pissed Off"; Video
Industrial-tinged extreme metal pioneers, Fear Factory, have released their tenth studio album, Aggression Continuum, via Nuclear Blast. Dino Cazares talks about the album in this new video from FaceCulture:
Aggression Continuum features guitarist, songwriter, and co-founder Dino Cazares; drummer Mike Heller; and former vocalist, lyricist, and co-founder Burton C. Bell. It was produced and engineered by Damien Rainaud (DragonForce, Once Human), with keyboards by Igor Khoroshev (ex-YES), and programming on two songs from longtime collaborator Rhys Fulber (Front Line Assembly). Aggression Continuum was mixed by A-list rock and metal producer Andy Sneap (Megadeth, Killswitch Engage, Trivium), who also mixed the album’s critically-acclaimed predecessor, Genexus. The artwork for the album was created by Francesco Artusato.
Aggression Continuum is available in the following formats:
- CD Jewel Case
- T-Shirt
- CD + T-Shirt Bundle
- Clear Cassette
- Vinyl
* Crystal Clear Black Marble
* Grey
* Grey and Light Blue swirl w/ Black splatter
* Blue
* Red
* Sky Blue w/ Black Splatter
Aggression Continuum tracklisting:
"Recode"
"Disruptor"
"Aggression Continuum"
"Purity"
"Fuel Injected Suicide Machine"
"Collapse"
"Manufactured Hope"
"Cognitive Dissonance"
"Monolith"
"End Of Line"
"Recode" video:
"Fuel Injected Suicide Machine" visualizer:
"Disruptor" video:
"Disruptor" guitar playthrough video:
Fear Factory records are cinematic in scope; sonic landscapes, echoing the dystopian post-apocalyptic futures found in classic sci-fi literature and films, from Ray Bradbury to Blade Runner. Aggression Continuum, the tenth studio album, is the culmination of three decades of unforgettable songs, performances, and forward-thinking storytelling concepts, while simultaneously rebooting Fear Factory onto a brilliant and excitingly unpredictable new path. Like the liquid metal T-1000 in the Terminator franchise or the Academy-Award winning reboot of Mad Max, Aggression Continuum is a turning point where what “was” transforms into what will be. It’s Fear Factory’s own Fury Road.
Fear Factory is:
Dino Cazares - Guitar
Tony Campos - Bass
Mike Heller - Drums