DINO CAZARES On New FEAR FACTORY Album - "It's A Pissed Off Record, It's Very Pissed Off"; Video

Industrial-tinged extreme metal pioneers, Fear Factory, have released their tenth studio album, Aggression Continuum, via Nuclear Blast. Dino Cazares talks about the album in this new video from FaceCulture:

Aggression Continuum features guitarist, songwriter, and co-founder Dino Cazares; drummer Mike Heller; and former vocalist, lyricist, and co-founder Burton C. Bell. It was produced and engineered by Damien Rainaud (DragonForce, Once Human), with keyboards by Igor Khoroshev (ex-YES), and programming on two songs from longtime collaborator Rhys Fulber (Front Line Assembly). Aggression Continuum was mixed by A-list rock and metal producer Andy Sneap (Megadeth, Killswitch Engage, Trivium), who also mixed the album’s critically-acclaimed predecessor, Genexus. The artwork for the album was created by Francesco Artusato.

Aggression Continuum is available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- T-Shirt

- CD + T-Shirt Bundle

- Clear Cassette

- Vinyl

* Crystal Clear Black Marble

* Grey

* Grey and Light Blue swirl w/ Black splatter

* Blue

* Red

* Sky Blue w/ Black Splatter

Aggression Continuum tracklisting:

"Recode"

"Disruptor"

"Aggression Continuum"

"Purity"

"Fuel Injected Suicide Machine"

"Collapse"

"Manufactured Hope"

"Cognitive Dissonance"

"Monolith"

"End Of Line"

"Recode" video:

"Fuel Injected Suicide Machine" visualizer:

"Disruptor" video:

"Disruptor" guitar playthrough video:

Fear Factory records are cinematic in scope; sonic landscapes, echoing the dystopian post-apocalyptic futures found in classic sci-fi literature and films, from Ray Bradbury to Blade Runner. Aggression Continuum, the tenth studio album, is the culmination of three decades of unforgettable songs, performances, and forward-thinking storytelling concepts, while simultaneously rebooting Fear Factory onto a brilliant and excitingly unpredictable new path. Like the liquid metal T-1000 in the Terminator franchise or the Academy-Award winning reboot of Mad Max, Aggression Continuum is a turning point where what “was” transforms into what will be. It’s Fear Factory’s own Fury Road.

Fear Factory is:

Dino Cazares - Guitar

Tony Campos - Bass

Mike Heller - Drums