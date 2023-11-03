DINO JELUSICK Is “Hearing A Lot Of Stories” That He Will Replace DAVID COVERDALE In WHITESNAKE

Guesting on Chris Akin Presents, Whitesnake keyboardist Dino Jelusick said he is “hearing a lot of stories” that he will replace David Coverdale in Whitesnake.

Jelusick joined Whitesnake in July 2021 and when asked if he was brought in to potentially replace Coverdale, Jelusick responded: “Well, since there's no official statement on what everyone was guessing... I was actually hearing a lot of stories from behind that I'm actually being brought in to replace him. He never really officially asked me, but I heard from a very close person that he kind of was thinking about that. I don't want to say that it was like that because I heard it from a close person so I don't want to state that.

“But to me, Whitesnake IS David Coverdale, and I would never want to take that spot. To be honest with you, I don't want to be little young guy that sounds great singing David Coverdale songs. I'm myself and I want to do things myself. I want to do it with my own songs. David Coverdale is Whitesnake. If the band should end because he wants to retire, then the band should end because he wants to retire.

“This way you could find somebody to replace Steven Tyler, somebody to replace Robert Plant, and the bands could just go on and on. I don't think that's the point. I sang a lot, obviously, live. If you came out to see Whitesnake, you could notice that. I sang ‘Slide It In’ half-half with him. I covered a lot of ground along with Michele [Luppi] the bass player. There was a lot of work, and I enjoyed the tour. We had a great time with Foreigner in Europe; both bands that I love. It was really cool.”

Whitesnake was forced to postpone their farewell tour due to health issues with Coverdale and it is unknown when they will resume touring.