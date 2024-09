Dio Disciples, the Ronnie James Dio tribute band consisting of Joey Belladonna, Oni Logan, Simon Wright, Scott Warren, Ira Black and Björn Englén, returned to Germany' Wacken Open Air festival this year to celebrate Dio's legacy once again.

The festival has released professionally-filmed video footage of the band performing "Holy Diver", "Heaven & Hell", and "Rainbow In The Dark". Watch below: