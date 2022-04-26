DIO – Holy Diver Certified Double Platinum In The U.S.

The estate of Ronnie James Dio has revealed Dio’s classic debut full-length album, Holy Diver, has been certified double platinum, celebrating 2 million copies sold in the U.S.

Released May 23, 1983 on Warner Bros. Records, Holy Diver features Dio on vocals, Vinny Appice on drums, Jimmy Bain on bass, and Vivian Campbell on guitars. The album holds the title track and "Rainbow In The Dark" as singles and is Dio's highest-selling record.