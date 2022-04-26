DIO – Holy Diver Certified Double Platinum In The U.S.

April 26, 2022, 11 minutes ago

news heavy metal dio holy diver

DIO – Holy Diver Certified Double Platinum In The U.S.

The estate of Ronnie James Dio has revealed Dio’s classic debut full-length album, Holy Diver, has been certified double platinum, celebrating 2 million copies sold in the U.S.

Released May 23, 1983 on Warner Bros. Records, Holy Diver features Dio on vocals, Vinny Appice on drums, Jimmy Bain on bass, and Vivian Campbell on guitars. The album holds the title track and "Rainbow In The Dark" as singles and is Dio's highest-selling record.



Featured Audio

OPETH – “Width Of A Circle” (Nuclear Blast)

OPETH – “Width Of A Circle” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

HYPERIA - "Operation Midnight"

HYPERIA - "Operation Midnight"

Latest Reviews