DIO – Super7 Holy Diver / Murray Figures Now Available

Super7 has released new ReAction figures featuring Ronnie James Dio and the Dio mascot Murray from his legendary debut album, Holy Diver.

A description: “Like a rainbow in the dark, Ronnie James Dio lit the way for generations of heavy metal fans with his distinctive singing and larger than life image! Super7 pays tribute to this master of metal with the new Dio ReAction figures of the band’s mascot, Murray, and the man himself, Ronnie James Dio! Don’t be the last in line to collect the Dio ReAction Figures by Super7!”

