DIR EN GREY Announce Philaris Final - The Scent Of A Peaceful Death Tour For Japan
June 12, 2023, 8 minutes ago
Japan's avant garde metallers Dir En Grey have checked in with the following update:
"It has just been announced that Tour23 Phalaris Final - The Scent Of A Peaceful Death, will be held starting from November 6th at Club Citta (Kanagawa), and will have the band perform 14 shows in 10 cities all around Japan. This will be the final of the 11th album, Phalaris, tour series.
The tour schedule for Japan is as follows:
November
6 - Kanagawa - Club Citta
7 - Kanagawa - Club Citta
10 - Aichi - Zepp Nagoya
11 - Aichi - Zepp Nagoya
16 - Niigata - Lots
18 - Miyagi - Sendai Gigs
20 - Tokyo - Zepp Haneda
21 - Tokyo - Zepp Haneda
27 - Kanagawa - KT Zepp Yokohama
30 - Fukuoka - Zepp Fukuoka
December
2 - Wakayama - Wakayama Prefectural Cultural Hall
5 - Saitama - Omiya Sonic City
14 - Osaka - Namba Hatch
15 - Osaka - Namba Hatch
Tickets are available here.