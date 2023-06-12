DIR EN GREY Announce Philaris Final - The Scent Of A Peaceful Death Tour For Japan

Japan's avant garde metallers Dir En Grey have checked in with the following update:

"It has just been announced that Tour23 Phalaris Final - The Scent Of A Peaceful Death, will be held starting from November 6th at Club Citta (Kanagawa), and will have the band perform 14 shows in 10 cities all around Japan. This will be the final of the 11th album, Phalaris, tour series.

The tour schedule for Japan is as follows:

November

6 - Kanagawa - Club Citta

7 - Kanagawa - Club Citta

10 - Aichi - Zepp Nagoya

11 - Aichi - Zepp Nagoya

16 - Niigata - Lots

18 - Miyagi - Sendai Gigs

20 - Tokyo - Zepp Haneda

21 - Tokyo - Zepp Haneda

27 - Kanagawa - KT Zepp Yokohama

30 - Fukuoka - Zepp Fukuoka

December

2 - Wakayama - Wakayama Prefectural Cultural Hall

5 - Saitama - Omiya Sonic City

14 - Osaka - Namba Hatch

15 - Osaka - Namba Hatch

Tickets are available here.