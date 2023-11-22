DIRE STRAITS' MARK KNOPFLER Is Selling Over 120 Guitars And Amps Via Christie’s London; Video

Christie's is reporting that music legend Mark Knopfler, the celebrated frontman of the iconic British rock band Dire Straits, is parting with more than 120 guitars from his collection, including the Les Paul on which he recorded and played "Money For Nothing" with Dire Straits at Live Aid.

Comprising more than 120 guitars and amps, the collection spans the 50-year career of one of the world's most influential musicians and chronicles the diverse array of instruments that Knopfler has used to write, record and perform his extensive catalogue of compositions for Dire Straits, as well as numerous successful solo albums and film soundtracks.

On January 31, more than 120 guitars and amps will be offered at Christie’s in The Mark Knopfler Guitar Collection. A touring exhibition from December 9 to 13 in New York will be followed by a pre-sale view at Christie’s London headquarters.

For more information regarding the collection, head to Christie's.com.

In the video below, Knopfler reveals the stories behind his personal collection of guitars: