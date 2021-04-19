DIRE STRAITS' MARK KNOPFLER Performs "Sailing To Philadelphia" For AC/DC Singer BRIAN JOHNSON In "A Life On The Road" Flashback Video

AC/DC singer Brian Johnson has shared another clip from his television series, Brian Johnson: A Life On The Road, featuring Dire Straits' Mark Knopfler. Mark plays and deconstructs his song "Sailing To Philadelphia" from the album of the same name, his second solo album.

Morrow Avon Books will publish the hardcover edition of AC/DC singer Brian Johnson's new autobiography, The Lives Of Brian: AC/DC, Me, And The Making Of Back In Black, on October 26.

Says Brian: "I’ve had some long nights and some great nights, bad days and a lot of good ones. I’ve gone from choirboy to rock ‘n’ roll singer, and now I’ve gone and written a bloody book about it… The Lives of Brian is coming October 26th."

Pre-order here, and watch a video trailer below: