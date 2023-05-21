DIRE STRAITS' MARK KNOPFLER Turned A Retail Worker's Rant Into An '80s Hit; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"One day, Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler was shopping in a retail store and he happened to eavesdrop on two meathead workers ranting about rock stars and how easy they have it. It was such an interesting conversation that he borrowed a piece of paper and wrote down what they said verbatim. He turned it into one of the biggest hits ever. Yet this frontman got lambasted by critics for using their exact conversation. It was controversial, for sure, but it was also meant to be satire. Later, the song was banned. Earlier, a happy accident in the studio created the iconic guitar sound that’s become a part of our culture, and then the band had an idea to get Sting to sing on the song. He happened to be in town windsurfing and was able to record an iconic line, 'I Want My MTV', that would make it very simple to market especially on MTV. Later, Weird Al Yankovic would parody it with Knopfler playing the guitar. It would be the defining track on Dire Straits 1985 masterpiece blockbuster, Brothers In Arms. The story is next on Professor of Rock."