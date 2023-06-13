DIRTY HONEY Announce Sophomore Album; "Won’t Take Me Alive" Single To Arrive Next Month

After spending the past two years conquering the UK and Europe with three sold-out tours, Dirty Honey returned to Byron Bay, Australia, in April ’23 to record their sophomore album, Can’t Find The Brakes, with producer Nick DiDia (Rage Against The Machine, Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam, Stone Temple Pilots).

The album’s first single, “Won’t Take Me Alive”, is a literal, take-no-prisoners-balls-out rocker available everywhere on July 7.

Dirty Honey will launch the first leg of their 2023-24 world tour in the US in September, supporting Guns N’ Roses, and then roll into headline dates in October/November/December.

Further details to follow.

(Photo - Glenn Mossop)