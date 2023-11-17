DIRTY HONEY Announces Can’t Find The Brakes European Tour 2024

With the critically acclaimed single, “Won’t Take Me Alive,” currently Top 10 at U.S. Rock Radio, and the band about halfway through their Can’t Find The Brakes North American headline tour, Dirty Honey has announced they will head back to the U.K. and Europe in February and March 2024 for a 28-date headline tour that will see the band performing in 17 countries. Both tours are in support of Dirty Honey’s new, full-length sophomore album, Can’t Find The Brakes, which was released on November 3.

Earlier this year, Dirty Honey - Marc LaBelle/vocals; John Notto/guitars; Justin Smolian/bass; and drummer Jaydon Bean - completed their third U.K. European tour in the last year and a half. The tour consisted of dates supporting Guns N’ Roses, KISS, and Rival Sons, as well as 13 first-time headline shows that not only all sold out but, in many cases, had to be moved to larger venues to accommodate ticket requests.

Can’t Find The Brakes U.K./European Tour:

February

7 – Glasgow, UK – Oran Mor

8 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2

9 – Leeds, UK – University Stylus

11 – Birmingham, UK – 02 Academy 2

12 – London, UK – Camden Electric Ballroom

13 – Cardiff, UK – Tramshed

15 – Cologne, Germany – Luxor

16 – Antwerp, Belgium – Kavka Oudaan

18 – Haarlem, Netherlands – Patronaat

19 – Hamburg, Germany – Kaiserkeller

20 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumphuset

22 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller

23 – Stockholm, Sweden – Stadsgarsterminalen

25 – Helsinki, Finland – Banha Ylioppilastalo

26 – Tallinn, Estonia – Paavil Culture Factory

28 – Warsaw, Poland – Hybrydy

March

1 – Prague, Czech Republic – Futurm

3 – Budapest, Hungary – Analog

4 – Vienna, Austria – Simm City

5 – Munich, Germany – Backstage Halle

7 – Solothurn, Switzerland – Kofmehl

8 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz

9 – Zurich, Switzerland – Dynamo

11 – Barcelona, Spain – Apollo 2

12 – Madrid, Spain – La Paqui

13 – Bilbao, Spain – Kafe Antzokia

15 – Paris, France – Machine Du Moulin Rouge

"We’re 'Coming Home' to stream our LA show live from The Belasco on Veeps November 20," says Dirty Honey. "Don’t miss the homecoming and the Can't Find The Brakes tour. Get your ticket now! Here’s the link to purchase the stream."

Remaining dates on Dirty Honey's Can't Find The Brakes Tour are as listed:

November

17 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

19 - The Sand Dollar Downtown - Las Vegas, NV

20 - The Belasco - Los Angeles, CA

24 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

25 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

26 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

28 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

December

1 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

2 - Uptown Theater - Minneapolis, MN

4 - The Rave II - Milwaukee, WI

5 - The Castle Theatre - Bloomington, IL

7 - Saint Andrew’s Hall - Detroit, MI

8 - Elevation - Grand Rapids, MI

9 - House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH

11 - The Bluestone - Columbus, OH

13 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

14 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

15 - The Hawthorn - St. Louis, MO

Dirty Honey released their second album, Can't Find The Brakes, on November 3rd. The artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

“Coming Home":

“Won’t Take Me Alive” video:

"Can't Find The Brakes":

(Photo - David Havlena)